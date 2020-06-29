Artsakhpress

EU delays decision on when Europe's borders will reopen

The EU cannot agree on a list of "safe countries" from where travellers could visit Europe in July, with some member states requiring more time to decide, AFP reported on Saturday, citing diplomats.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: After days of talks, EU envoys on Friday agreed to propose a list of 14 countries to their national governments, with the United States, where the coronavirus is still spreading, to remain excluded.

"There are still ongoing consultations, which will continue until Monday," an EU source told AFP.

The proposed "safe" list contains just 14 countries: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

Crucially, travellers from China would be approved to enter, but under the condition that Beijing would do the same for Europeans.

Non-essential travel to the EU has been banned since mid-March, but only after member states closed their national borders in confusion and without coordination as the pandemic grew.


     

Politics

Sergey Grigoryan appointed Artsakh President’s representative at large

On 29 June President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Sergey Grigoryan President's representative at large.

Artsakh government to provide assistance to Lebanese-Armenians

On 29 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received permanent representative of the Artsakh...

President Arayik Harutyunyan laid flowers on the monument of missing in action freedom fighters

On 29 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan in connection with the Day of Perished for Motherland...

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh and Armenia exchanged views on a range of issues related to the cooperation agenda between two Ministries.

On June 25, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met with Minister of...

Issues facing the Martakert region will be solved in accordance with the priorities

On 25 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received head of the Martakert regional administration...

Erik Verdiyan appointed deputy Prosecutor-general of the republic

On 25 June President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing first class justice counselor Erik...

Grigory Gabrielyants appointed state advisor of the Artsakh Republic

President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Grigory Gabrielyants state advisor of the...

Economy

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Dollar still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.94/$1 in...

World oil prices rising

World oil prices are rising.

The strategy of the Artsakh Investment Fund’s activity was discussed at a meeting with the President

Today, on 25 June, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, who is officially the chairman of the...

The harvest of grain crops in Artsakh is underway

As of June 23, 30 thousand 261 hectares of sowing areas for grain harvest have been reaped in the Republic,...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Wednesday, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this.

Society

482 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia

482 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,127, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said .

Ukraine International Airlines to resume 24 international flights, including to Yerevan

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) will resume 24 international flights, and Yerevan is on the list...

662 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia

662 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

Google to pay for 'high quality' news in three countries

Google says it will pay some news outlets for "high-quality" stories that it uses amid pressure from...

New stamp dedicated to Pope Francis' visit to Armenia is issued

June 24 marks the fourth anniversary of Pope Francis' pontifical visit to Armenia.

Armenia provides medical supplies to Aleppo hospitals

The group of medics included in the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria, in cooperation with the Consulate...

COVID-19 threatens increase in global drug use, UN report warns

The coronavirus pandemic could lead to an increase in drug use and trafficking, as well as heightened...

Military

Official Baku is not ready yet to discuss a peace agenda with Artsakh authorities. Arayik Harutyunyan visited the frontline

On 28 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by Defense Minister Jalal Harutyunyan and other officials, visited the southeastern border of the republic and got acquainted on site with the situation in the frontline, the Presidential Office stated.

President of Artsakh visits Tigranakert military range

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited today the Tigranakert training range to watch the combat...

75 Armenian servicemen march in Moscow Victory Parade

75 Armenian servicemen led by Colonel Ashot Hakobyan marched along the Red Square in Moscow during the...

Armenia army's general staff chief pays working visits to Artsakh and Defense Army

Within the scope of the plan for military cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh, Chief of the General...

Armenia humanitarian mission new contingent heads for Syria

The change of shift of Armenia’s contingent carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria took place Tuesday....

Defense minister Tonoyan introduces new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...

Analytical

After 105 years, the Turkish president still planning to cover up the Genocide

The High Advisory Board of the Turkish Presidency met last Tuesday for five hours to discuss how to respond...

Turkish government wastes $1.5 million by paying US firm for useless lobbying

Turmoil in Turkey on letter by Gulen recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Culture

Famous Armenian actor’s daughter wins Emmy for 5th time

All news from section

34 million drams was allocated for youth events in 2019

In 2019, 104 million 500 thousand drams allocated to the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of Artsakh

Due to virus the number of international tourist arrivals plunged by 76% in Artsakh

Sport

Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait

All news from section

UEFA approves format of selection for 2022 World Cup for European teams

373 million 203 thousand drams allocated from the state budget for the development of sport in Artsakh

Mkhitaryan eager to remain at Roma 'for another few years'

Diaspora

Armenian woman is elected mayor of France’s Strasbourg

All news from section

Armenian MP of Turkey suggests turning part of Hagia Sophia into church if it becomes mosque

Alexis Ohanian resigns as Reddit chief

Historic Armenian homes in downtown Fresno destroyed by fire

International

Trump pushes back on Biden criticism: 'Russia ate his and Obama's lunch'

All news from section

EU delays decision on when Europe's borders will reopen

Russia records 6.7 thousand COVID-19 new cases

Anne Hidalgo declares victory in re-election as Paris mayor

