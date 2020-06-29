Russia records 6.7 thousand COVID-19 new cases

Russia has recorded 6.7 thousand COVID-19 new cases, bringing the total number to 641,156, TASS reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, the daily growth of four days does not exceed 1.1%.

"Some 782 new cases were recorded in Moscow, 335 in the Moscow Region, 277 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 236 in the Irkutsk Region and 219 in St. Petersburg. To date, 228,560 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in Russia," TASS noted.