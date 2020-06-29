Rolling Stones warn Trump not to use their songs at rallies

The Rolling Stones have warned US President Donald Trump that he could face legal action if he continues using their songs at his campaign rallies, BBC News reports.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: A statement from the band's legal team said it was working with the performing rights organisation, the BMI, to stop the unauthorised use of their music.

The Trump campaign used the song You Can't Always Get What You Want at last week's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The same song was used by the Trump campaign during the 2016 US election.

"The Rolling Stones do not endorse Donald Trump," the band tweeted in 2016.

In a statement released on Saturday, representatives for the group said that "further steps to exclude" Mr Trump from using Rolling Stones material in future presidential campaigning was necessary after previous "cease and desist directives" had been ignored.

The BMI has reportedly notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the use of their songs without permission will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement, and would be subject to legal action.