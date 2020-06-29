482 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia

482 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,127, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said .

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: 181 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 13,297.

7 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 433.

The number of active cases stands at 11,254.

And four other deaths were reported the previous day when the patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus, but died of other illnesses. The total number of such cases is 143 now.

So far, 110,571 people have passed COVID-19 testing.