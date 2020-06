The former president of Slovakia and For the People head Andrej Kiska announced Sunday his retirement from politics, the local News Now reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: “My health condition doesn’t allow me to stay active in politics,” stated Kiska, pointing to his heart issues and a surgery that he’s set to undergo on Monday.