French-Armenian politician and environmentalist Jeanne Barseghian has been elected mayor of Strasbourg, France, news.am reports.

June 29, 2020, 09:08 Armenian woman is elected mayor of France’s Strasbourg

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: She received 42.5% of the votes in the election.

He heads the respective list of the Ecology: Greens party, which achieved good results in the May 2019 municipal elections.

Zhanna Barseghyan is 39 years old, and her main agenda is the fight against climate change and inequality.