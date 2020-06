Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) will resume 24 international flights, and Yerevan is on the list of these destinations, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: UIA plans to resume these flights in July, and 16 more international flights—in August.