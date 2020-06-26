Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

More than 100 people killed during lightning strikes in India

More than 100 people have been killed during lightning strikes in two Indian states in two days, CNN reports, citing Indian authorities.

More than 100 people killed during lightning strikes in India

More than 100 people killed during lightning strikes in India

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, 24 people died due to lightning in the past 24 hours, according to senior Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority official Aditi Umrao.

In the neighboring Indian state of Bihar, at least 83 people were killed in lightning strikes on Thursday, according to the state government.

In total, at least 107 people have died from lightning strikes in the two states.

Bihar's Disaster Management Department said the Gopalganj district saw the highest death toll, with 13 people killed. The rest of the deaths were recorded in 22 separate areas across the state.

All the deaths in Bihar were recorded Thursday. Compensation of $5,300 will be given to the families who have lost loved ones, said Sandeep Kumar, an official at Bihar's Disaster Management Department.
India and the South Asian region more widely often have lightning fatalities in May and June each year. According to India's National Crime Records Bureau, there were 2,885 deaths attributed to lightning in 2017 and 2,357 in 2018, the latest year for which data is available.

     

Politics

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh and Armenia exchanged views on a range of issues related to the cooperation agenda between two Ministries.

On June 25, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Yerevan, press service of Artsakh MFA stated.

All news from section

Issues facing the Martakert region will be solved in accordance with the priorities

On 25 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received head of the Martakert regional administration...

Erik Verdiyan appointed deputy Prosecutor-general of the republic

On 25 June President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing first class justice counselor Erik...

Grigory Gabrielyants appointed state advisor of the Artsakh Republic

President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Grigory Gabrielyants state advisor of the...

US congressman calls on House Appropriations Committee to provide $1.5mn to Artsakh

During an online meeting of the US House of Representatives Appropriations Committee for the fiscal year...

Artsakh President to donate his monthly salary for solving social problems of first-degree military disabled

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan made a decision to regularly provide 150,000...

EuFoA: European Parliament reaffirms its support for OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs' efforts on Karabakh issue

The European Parliament reaffirms its support for the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to resolve...

Economy

Dollar still gaining value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.94/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.64 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

All news from section

World oil prices rising

World oil prices are rising.

The strategy of the Artsakh Investment Fund’s activity was discussed at a meeting with the President

Today, on 25 June, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, who is officially the chairman of the...

The harvest of grain crops in Artsakh is underway

As of June 23, 30 thousand 261 hectares of sowing areas for grain harvest have been reaped in the Republic,...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Wednesday, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this.

2834 citizens receive social pension in Artsakh

In 2019, improvements of pension system were made in Artsakh.

Society

Google to pay for 'high quality' news in three countries

Google says it will pay some news outlets for "high-quality" stories that it uses amid pressure from publishers.

All news from section

New stamp dedicated to Pope Francis' visit to Armenia is issued

June 24 marks the fourth anniversary of Pope Francis' pontifical visit to Armenia.

Armenia provides medical supplies to Aleppo hospitals

The group of medics included in the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria, in cooperation with the Consulate...

COVID-19 threatens increase in global drug use, UN report warns

The coronavirus pandemic could lead to an increase in drug use and trafficking, as well as heightened...

1 new case of the novel coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

1 new case of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total...

759 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia

759 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

3 more people in Artsakh test positive for coronavirus

3 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total...

Military

President of Artsakh visits Tigranakert military range

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited today the Tigranakert training range to watch the combat tactics phase of the military exercise involving different military units of the Defense Army, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

75 Armenian servicemen march in Moscow Victory Parade

75 Armenian servicemen led by Colonel Ashot Hakobyan marched along the Red Square in Moscow during the...

Armenia army's general staff chief pays working visits to Artsakh and Defense Army

Within the scope of the plan for military cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh, Chief of the General...

Armenia humanitarian mission new contingent heads for Syria

The change of shift of Armenia’s contingent carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria took place Tuesday....

Defense minister Tonoyan introduces new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...

Armed Forces are guarantee of our sovereignty: Armenian PM introduces new Chief of General Staff

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...

Google to pay for 'high quality' news in three countries
Berlin to fine people who flout coronavirus face mask rules
More than 100 people killed during lightning strikes in India
Trump claims coronavirus deaths in U.S. are 'way down'
Dollar still gaining value in Armenia
more news

Analytical

After 105 years, the Turkish president still planning to cover up the Genocide

The High Advisory Board of the Turkish Presidency met last Tuesday for five hours to discuss how to respond...

Turkish government wastes $1.5 million by paying US firm for useless lobbying

Turmoil in Turkey on letter by Gulen recognizing the Armenian Genocide

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

All news from section

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

Famous Armenian actor’s daughter wins Emmy for 5th time

All news from section

34 million drams was allocated for youth events in 2019

In 2019, 104 million 500 thousand drams allocated to the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of Artsakh

Due to virus the number of international tourist arrivals plunged by 76% in Artsakh

Sport

Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait

All news from section

UEFA approves format of selection for 2022 World Cup for European teams

373 million 203 thousand drams allocated from the state budget for the development of sport in Artsakh

Mkhitaryan eager to remain at Roma 'for another few years'

Diaspora

Armenian MP of Turkey suggests turning part of Hagia Sophia into church if it becomes mosque

All news from section

Alexis Ohanian resigns as Reddit chief

Historic Armenian homes in downtown Fresno destroyed by fire

Istanbul mayor visits attacked Armenian church

International

Berlin to fine people who flout coronavirus face mask rules

All news from section

More than 100 people killed during lightning strikes in India

Trump claims coronavirus deaths in U.S. are 'way down'

Two boys drop dead in China while wearing masks during gym class

Most Read

month

week

day

Search