More than 100 people killed during lightning strikes in India

More than 100 people have been killed during lightning strikes in two Indian states in two days, CNN reports, citing Indian authorities.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, 24 people died due to lightning in the past 24 hours, according to senior Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority official Aditi Umrao.

In the neighboring Indian state of Bihar, at least 83 people were killed in lightning strikes on Thursday, according to the state government.

In total, at least 107 people have died from lightning strikes in the two states.

Bihar's Disaster Management Department said the Gopalganj district saw the highest death toll, with 13 people killed. The rest of the deaths were recorded in 22 separate areas across the state.

All the deaths in Bihar were recorded Thursday. Compensation of $5,300 will be given to the families who have lost loved ones, said Sandeep Kumar, an official at Bihar's Disaster Management Department.

India and the South Asian region more widely often have lightning fatalities in May and June each year. According to India's National Crime Records Bureau, there were 2,885 deaths attributed to lightning in 2017 and 2,357 in 2018, the latest year for which data is available.