President Donald Trump last night claimed that coronavirus deaths in the United States are 'way down' and that America's mortality rate was 'one of the lowest in the world'.

June 26, 2020, 15:46 Trump claims coronavirus deaths in U.S. are 'way down'

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Trump declared on Twitter that 'our Economy is roaring back and will NOT be shut down' and that any remaining 'embers' or 'flare-ups' of virus cases would be 'put out, as necessary', according to Daily Mail.

The death toll last night rose to 124,415 after another 751 deaths in 24 hours while several states including Florida and Texas are seeing an alarming rise in cases.

The U.S. mortality rate of 5.5 per cent - 124,415 deaths from 2,242,312 cases - is below that in many European countries but by no means exceptionally low, with even hard-hit countries such as Brazil and Russia seeing a lower rate.