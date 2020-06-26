President of Artsakh visits Tigranakert military range

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited today the Tigranakert training range to watch the combat tactics phase of the military exercise involving different military units of the Defense Army, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accompanied by Defense Minister Jalal Harutyunyan, the President of Artsakh got acquainted with the latest local and foreign production sights and cameras, their technical capacities.

Arayik Harutyunyan thanked the commanding staff of the Army for organizing the military exercise at the highest level, stating that the demonstrated results once again prove that the Armenian Armed Forces are the real restraining measure of the aggressive behavior of the adversary’s military-political leadership.

The military exercise was also attended by Armenia’s Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan, as well as other officials.