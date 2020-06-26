June 24 marks the fourth anniversary of Pope Francis' pontifical visit to Armenia.

June 26, 2020, 13:18 New stamp dedicated to Pope Francis' visit to Armenia is issued

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The respective message disseminated by the Embassy of Armenia to the Holy See states that this visit was widely covered by and received a great response in the world, and the feedback on that event continue to this day, news.am reports.

As per the message, the United Nations General Assembly declared 2020 as the International Year of Plant Health, and the Vatican has joined this initiative by issuing a stamp depicting Pope Francis—together with Catholicos of All Armenian Karekin II—watering the vine planted in the symbolic Noah's Ark during his visit to Armenia, thus confirming that the theme of plant and Earth health is a spiritual value.