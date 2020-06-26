Armenia provides medical supplies to Aleppo hospitals

The group of medics included in the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria, in cooperation with the Consulate General of Armenia in Aleppo, on Thursday handed over medical supplies to medical centers in Aleppo.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The heads of these medical centers expressed their gratitude to the Armenian doctors for these medical supplies and their daily medical assistance in these medical institutions, as well as to the Armenian consulate in Aleppo for the constant assistance.