World oil prices are rising.
World oil prices rising
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: August WTI oil futures rose 1.27% to $ 39.21 a barrel.
Futures for Brent crude for August delivery increased 1.34% to $ 41.60 per barrel, RT reported.
World oil prices are rising.
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: August WTI oil futures rose 1.27% to $ 39.21 a barrel.
Futures for Brent crude for August delivery increased 1.34% to $ 41.60 per barrel, RT reported.
On June 25, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Yerevan, press service of Artsakh MFA stated.
On 25 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received head of the Martakert regional administration...
On 25 June President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing first class justice counselor Erik...
President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Grigory Gabrielyants state advisor of the...
During an online meeting of the US House of Representatives Appropriations Committee for the fiscal year...
President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan made a decision to regularly provide 150,000...
The European Parliament reaffirms its support for the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to resolve...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.94/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.64 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
World oil prices are rising.
Today, on 25 June, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, who is officially the chairman of the...
As of June 23, 30 thousand 261 hectares of sowing areas for grain harvest have been reaped in the Republic,...
World oil prices are going down Wednesday, and trading data attest to this.
World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this.
In 2019, improvements of pension system were made in Artsakh.
Google says it will pay some news outlets for "high-quality" stories that it uses amid pressure from publishers.
June 24 marks the fourth anniversary of Pope Francis' pontifical visit to Armenia.
The group of medics included in the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria, in cooperation with the Consulate...
The coronavirus pandemic could lead to an increase in drug use and trafficking, as well as heightened...
1 new case of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total...
759 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...
3 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited today the Tigranakert training range to watch the combat tactics phase of the military exercise involving different military units of the Defense Army, the Presidential Office stated.
75 Armenian servicemen led by Colonel Ashot Hakobyan marched along the Red Square in Moscow during the...
Within the scope of the plan for military cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh, Chief of the General...
The change of shift of Armenia’s contingent carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria took place Tuesday....
Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...
The High Advisory Board of the Turkish Presidency met last Tuesday for five hours to discuss how to respond...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
month
week
day