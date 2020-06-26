Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

COVID-19 threatens increase in global drug use, UN report warns

The coronavirus pandemic could lead to an increase in drug use and trafficking, as well as heightened risks for narcotic users, a UN report warned on Thursday, according to Euronews.

COVID-19 threatens increase in global drug use, UN report warns

COVID-19 threatens increase in global drug use, UN report warns

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The organisation's drugs and crime agency (UNODC) said in its 2020 World Drug Report that rising unemployment and reduced opportunities caused by COVID-19 are also likely to disproportionately affect the poorest, as people shift towards injecting and cheaper drugs.

"The COVID-19 crisis and economic downturn threaten to compound drug dangers further still, when our health and social systems have been brought to the brink and our societies are struggling to cope," said UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly.

The agency said lessons could be learned from the 2008 financial crisis and that drug use was rising at an "alarming rate".

The report, which focused on drug use up until 2019, said around 269 million people used drugs worldwide in 2018, up 30% from 2009.

It also said over 35 million people suffered from drug use disorders.

Cannabis was said to be the most used substance in 2018, but that opioids were the most harmful, with the number of deaths related to disorders increasing 71% in the last decade.

The report also said adolescents and young adults account for the largest share of those using drugs.

It warned young people are also the most vulnerable to the effects of drugs because they use the most and their brains are still developing.

"We need all governments to show greater solidarity and provide support, to developing countries most of all, to tackle illicit drug trafficking and offer evidence-based services for drug use disorders and related diseases, so we can achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, promote justice and leave no one behind," said Waly.


     

Politics

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh and Armenia exchanged views on a range of issues related to the cooperation agenda between two Ministries.

On June 25, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Yerevan, press service of Artsakh MFA stated.

All news from section

Issues facing the Martakert region will be solved in accordance with the priorities

On 25 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received head of the Martakert regional administration...

Erik Verdiyan appointed deputy Prosecutor-general of the republic

On 25 June President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing first class justice counselor Erik...

Grigory Gabrielyants appointed state advisor of the Artsakh Republic

President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Grigory Gabrielyants state advisor of the...

US congressman calls on House Appropriations Committee to provide $1.5mn to Artsakh

During an online meeting of the US House of Representatives Appropriations Committee for the fiscal year...

Artsakh President to donate his monthly salary for solving social problems of first-degree military disabled

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan made a decision to regularly provide 150,000...

EuFoA: European Parliament reaffirms its support for OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs' efforts on Karabakh issue

The European Parliament reaffirms its support for the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to resolve...

Economy

The strategy of the Artsakh Investment Fund’s activity was discussed at a meeting with the President

Today, on 25 June, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, who is officially the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Artsakh Investment Fund, convened a sitting of the Board of Trustees to discuss the strategy of the Fund's activity for the coming years, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

The harvest of grain crops in Artsakh is underway

As of June 23, 30 thousand 261 hectares of sowing areas for grain harvest have been reaped in the Republic,...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Wednesday, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this.

2834 citizens receive social pension in Artsakh

In 2019, improvements of pension system were made in Artsakh.

Armenia has a stable banking system: PM introduces new Central Bank President to staff

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new President of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Society

COVID-19 threatens increase in global drug use, UN report warns

The coronavirus pandemic could lead to an increase in drug use and trafficking, as well as heightened risks for narcotic users, a UN report warned on Thursday, according to Euronews.

All news from section

3 more people in Artsakh test positive for coronavirus

3 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total...

COVID-19: Armenia records highest number of new cases in one day - 771

Armenia has recorded the highest number of the new cases of the novel coronavirus in one day – 771,...

Kindergarten being built in Mekhakavan

With the financial support of the state budget of Artsakh, a kindergarten is being built in Mekhakavan...

COVID-19: Armenia reports 711 new cases

711 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

7 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

7 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total...

“Gratitude in Action”: Aurora to honor international humanitarians and COVID-19 heroes

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is glad to announce that on October 19, 2020, a special Gratitude...

Military

75 Armenian servicemen march in Moscow Victory Parade

75 Armenian servicemen led by Colonel Ashot Hakobyan marched along the Red Square in Moscow during the military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

All news from section

Armenia army's general staff chief pays working visits to Artsakh and Defense Army

Within the scope of the plan for military cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh, Chief of the General...

Armenia humanitarian mission new contingent heads for Syria

The change of shift of Armenia’s contingent carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria took place Tuesday....

Defense minister Tonoyan introduces new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...

Armed Forces are guarantee of our sovereignty: Armenian PM introduces new Chief of General Staff

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...

Artsakh president signs summer conscription decree

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed an order on launching the routine summer conscription...

COVID-19 threatens increase in global drug use, UN report warns
Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait
Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh and Armenia exchanged views on a range of issues related to the cooperation agenda between two Ministries.
The strategy of the Artsakh Investment Fund’s activity was discussed at a meeting with the President
Issues facing the Martakert region will be solved in accordance with the priorities
more news

Analytical

After 105 years, the Turkish president still planning to cover up the Genocide

The High Advisory Board of the Turkish Presidency met last Tuesday for five hours to discuss how to respond...

Turkish government wastes $1.5 million by paying US firm for useless lobbying

Turmoil in Turkey on letter by Gulen recognizing the Armenian Genocide

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

All news from section

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

Famous Armenian actor’s daughter wins Emmy for 5th time

All news from section

34 million drams was allocated for youth events in 2019

In 2019, 104 million 500 thousand drams allocated to the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of Artsakh

Due to virus the number of international tourist arrivals plunged by 76% in Artsakh

Sport

Liverpool become Premier League champions after 30-year wait

All news from section

UEFA approves format of selection for 2022 World Cup for European teams

373 million 203 thousand drams allocated from the state budget for the development of sport in Artsakh

Mkhitaryan eager to remain at Roma 'for another few years'

Diaspora

Armenian MP of Turkey suggests turning part of Hagia Sophia into church if it becomes mosque

All news from section

Alexis Ohanian resigns as Reddit chief

Historic Armenian homes in downtown Fresno destroyed by fire

Istanbul mayor visits attacked Armenian church

International

Oregon county issues face mask order that exempts non-white people

All news from section

Eiffel Tower reopens after three-month coronavirus break

Julian Assange faces new indictment in US

Georgia records 3 COVID-19 new cases

Most Read

month

week

day

Search