Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh and Armenia exchanged views on a range of issues related to the cooperation agenda between two Ministries.

June 25, 2020, 19:25

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Foreign Ministers noted the importance of holding such meetings periodically to discuss issues related to the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, as well as exchange views on coordinated activities on the key directions of the foreign policy agenda of the two Armenian states.



The sides reiterated the need to restore the trilateral format of negotiations with the full-fledged and direct participation of the Republic of Artsakh, for advancing the peaceful settlement process and increasing its effectiveness.



The sides noted the importance of joint efforts to represent and protect the interests of Artsakh on international platforms. In this context, Masis Mayilian stressed the need to intensify the activities on ensuring the international protection and support for the Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan living in Artsakh and the internally displaced persons from the occupied territories of Artsakh, as well as on promoting their interests in the peace process.



