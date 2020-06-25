The strategy of the Artsakh Investment Fund’s activity was discussed at a meeting with the President

Today, on 25 June, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, who is officially the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Artsakh Investment Fund, convened a sitting of the Board of Trustees to discuss the strategy of the Fund's activity for the coming years, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President highlighted the role of the Artsakh Investment Fund in the development of the republic's economy, emphasizing the significance of social assistance programs implemented by the structure. According to the President of the Republic, the Fund has a corresponding set of tools, and in case of increasing the volume of allocated funds, a new impetus will be given to the programs being carried out.