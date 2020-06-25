France's Macron to discuss security with Putin on June 26

French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss security issues including Ukraine, Libya and Iran with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in a video call on Friday, Reuters reported citing the Elysee Palace.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: “There is a need for further progress on the crisis agenda, on Ukraine especially”, the Elysee said in a statement on Wednesday.

Macron has called for Europe to reexamine its strategic partnership with Russia, saying that a policy of defiance towards Moscow in recent years had failed.