U.S. President Donald Trump suggested former national security adviser John Bolton should be jailed for publishing his White House memoir — claiming the book, which includes numerous allegations of presidential misconduct, contains classified government information, Politico reports.

June 24, 2020, 17:55 Trump: Bolton should be jailed over White House memoir

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade that aired Tuesday morning, Trump described Bolton as a “stupid guy” and a “guy with no heart,” saying his interactions with the former top aide were limited prior to Bolton’s ouster in September 2019.

“I fired him. And I didn’t think it was a big deal. And I wasn’t around him very much,” the president said.

“But what he did do is he took classified information, and he published it during a presidency,” Trump continued, adding: “I believe that he’s a criminal, and I believe, frankly, he should go to jail for that.”

Trump and his allies have grown increasingly vocal in their efforts to silence Bolton in the days since excerpts from his book began appearing in national news outlets, detailing myriad damaging accusations against the president.

Those accounts reported that Trump requested help from China’s government to be reelected and that he did indeed freeze military assistance to Ukraine in pursuit of foreign probes into his political rivals.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Bolton on social media over the past week, and the Justice Department last Tuesday sued to delay the publication of his 592-page memoir. A federal judge on Saturday denied the administration’s attempt to block the book’s release.

The president previously asserted Bolton should be prosecuted and imprisoned in a tweet earlier Tuesday morning, as his interview with Kilmeade played out on Fox News. He also indicated Bolton should be forced to return any profits he has reaped from his book.

“Washed up Creepster John Bolton is a lowlife who should be in jail, money seized, for disseminating, for profit, highly Classified information,” Trump wrote.