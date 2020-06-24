Artsakhpress

Trump: Bolton should be jailed over White House memoir

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested former national security adviser John Bolton should be jailed for publishing his White House memoir — claiming the book, which includes numerous allegations of presidential misconduct, contains classified government information, Politico reports.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade that aired Tuesday morning, Trump described Bolton as a “stupid guy” and a “guy with no heart,” saying his interactions with the former top aide were limited prior to Bolton’s ouster in September 2019.

“I fired him. And I didn’t think it was a big deal. And I wasn’t around him very much,” the president said.

“But what he did do is he took classified information, and he published it during a presidency,” Trump continued, adding: “I believe that he’s a criminal, and I believe, frankly, he should go to jail for that.”

Trump and his allies have grown increasingly vocal in their efforts to silence Bolton in the days since excerpts from his book began appearing in national news outlets, detailing myriad damaging accusations against the president.

Those accounts reported that Trump requested help from China’s government to be reelected and that he did indeed freeze military assistance to Ukraine in pursuit of foreign probes into his political rivals.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Bolton on social media over the past week, and the Justice Department last Tuesday sued to delay the publication of his 592-page memoir. A federal judge on Saturday denied the administration’s attempt to block the book’s release.
The president previously asserted Bolton should be prosecuted and imprisoned in a tweet earlier Tuesday morning, as his interview with Kilmeade played out on Fox News. He also indicated Bolton should be forced to return any profits he has reaped from his book.

"Washed up Creepster John Bolton is a lowlife who should be in jail, money seized, for disseminating, for profit, highly Classified information," Trump wrote.


     

Politics

Grigory Gabrielyants appointed state advisor of the Artsakh Republic

President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on appointing Grigory Gabrielyants state advisor of the Artsakh Republic releasing him from the position of advisor to the Artsakh Republic President.

US congressman calls on House Appropriations Committee to provide $1.5mn to Artsakh

During an online meeting of the US House of Representatives Appropriations Committee for the fiscal year...

Artsakh President to donate his monthly salary for solving social problems of first-degree military disabled

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan made a decision to regularly provide 150,000...

EuFoA: European Parliament reaffirms its support for OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs' efforts on Karabakh issue

The European Parliament reaffirms its support for the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to resolve...

Large-scale projects on infrastructural development launch in the Kashatagh region. President Harutyunyan received the head of regional administration

On 23 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received head of the Kashatagh regional administration...

Turkey’s Erdogan instructs to set up organization dealing with Armenian Genocide denial

During a regular meeting of the Turkish supreme advisory committee, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan instructed...

President Harutyunyan congratulated President of the RA Armen Sargsyan

On 23 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory address to President Armen...

Economy

The harvest of grain crops in Artsakh is underway

As of June 23, 30 thousand 261 hectares of sowing areas for grain harvest have been reaped in the Republic, of which 2,849 hectares-wheat and 27,412 hectares-barley.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Wednesday, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this.

2834 citizens receive social pension in Artsakh

In 2019, improvements of pension system were made in Artsakh.

Armenia has a stable banking system: PM introduces new Central Bank President to staff

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new President of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising, according to trading data. July WTI oil futures rose 0.65% to $ 38.44 per...

Society

Kindergarten being built in Mekhakavan

With the financial support of the state budget of Artsakh, a kindergarten is being built in Mekhakavan community, Hadrut region.

COVID-19: Armenia reports 711 new cases

711 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

7 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

7 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total...

“Gratitude in Action”: Aurora to honor international humanitarians and COVID-19 heroes

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is glad to announce that on October 19, 2020, a special Gratitude...

COVID-19: Armenia records 418 new cases

418 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

6 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

6 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total...

Armenia’s National Security Service reveals another unsuccessful attempt of Azerbaijani propaganda

The National Security Service of Armenia continues revealing fake users who publish and spread false...

Military

75 Armenian servicemen march in Moscow Victory Parade

75 Armenian servicemen led by Colonel Ashot Hakobyan marched along the Red Square in Moscow during the military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Armenia army's general staff chief pays working visits to Artsakh and Defense Army

Within the scope of the plan for military cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh, Chief of the General...

Armenia humanitarian mission new contingent heads for Syria

The change of shift of Armenia’s contingent carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria took place Tuesday....

Defense minister Tonoyan introduces new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...

Armed Forces are guarantee of our sovereignty: Armenian PM introduces new Chief of General Staff

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...

Artsakh president signs summer conscription decree

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed an order on launching the routine summer conscription...

Turkey's coronavirus death toll exceeds 5,000
Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 600,000
‘We will always remember that Soviet people defeated Nazism’ – Putin
Zarif mocks Pompeo for making misleading claim amid push to extend Iranian arms ban
Analytical

After 105 years, the Turkish president still planning to cover up the Genocide

The High Advisory Board of the Turkish Presidency met last Tuesday for five hours to discuss how to respond...

Turkish government wastes $1.5 million by paying US firm for useless lobbying

Turmoil in Turkey on letter by Gulen recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Photos

Culture

Famous Armenian actor’s daughter wins Emmy for 5th time

34 million drams was allocated for youth events in 2019

In 2019, 104 million 500 thousand drams allocated to the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of Artsakh

Due to virus the number of international tourist arrivals plunged by 76% in Artsakh

Sport

UEFA approves format of selection for 2022 World Cup for European teams

373 million 203 thousand drams allocated from the state budget for the development of sport in Artsakh

Mkhitaryan eager to remain at Roma 'for another few years'

Roma push to extend Mkhitaryan's loan deal

Diaspora

Armenian MP of Turkey suggests turning part of Hagia Sophia into church if it becomes mosque

Alexis Ohanian resigns as Reddit chief

Historic Armenian homes in downtown Fresno destroyed by fire

Istanbul mayor visits attacked Armenian church

Turkey's coronavirus death toll exceeds 5,000

Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 600,000

‘We will always remember that Soviet people defeated Nazism’ – Putin

