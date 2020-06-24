The Russian people will always remember that the Soviet people defeated Nazism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square on June 24, reports RIA Novosti.

June 24, 2020, 14:44 ‘We will always remember that Soviet people defeated Nazism’ – Putin

The Russian leader reminded that they have fought and worked in accordance with the laws of courage and unity.