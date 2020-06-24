Kindergarten being built in Mekhakavan

With the financial support of the state budget of Artsakh, a kindergarten is being built in Mekhakavan community, Hadrut region.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: Kamo Petrosyan, head of the Hadrut regional administration, told “Artsakhpress”, noting that the construction of the building started in the summer of 2019.

"Until now, there has been no kindergarten in Mekhakavan. The children attended the kindergarten of the Arakul community. The new two-story kindergarten is designed for 100 children. The kindergarten will meet the modern standards. It will be put into operation in 2021, ”said Petrosyan.