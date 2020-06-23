Russia reports 7,425 COVID-19 new cases

June 23, 2020 12:15

“Gratitude in Action”: Aurora to honor international humanitarians and COVID-19 heroes

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is glad to announce that on October 19, 2020, a special Gratitude in Action luncheon will be organized in New York City to celebrate Aurora’s fifth anniversary by honoring the five Aurora Prize Laureates and paying tribute to New York City COVID-19 heroes, the IDeA Foundation reports.