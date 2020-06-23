Kyrgyz ex-president sentenced to 11 years in prison

Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev has been sentenced to 11 years and two months in prison on corruption charges, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The court found ex-president guilty of ordering a convicted criminal released from prison, in a case his supporters have dismissed as driven by a political conflict between Almazbek Atambayev and his successor Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Police detained ex-president last August after storming his house and exchanging fire with his supporters.