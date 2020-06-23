China reported 22 new coronavirus cases for June 22, 13 of which were in the capital Beijing, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing the National Health Commission.
China reports 22 new coronavirus cases, 13 in Beijing
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: This compared with 18 confirmed cases a day earlier, 9 of which were in Beijing. Authorities are restricting movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading following a series of local infections.
Another seven asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, those who are infected but show no symptoms, were reported for June 22, the same as a day earlier. China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.