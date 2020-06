President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan made a decision to regularly provide 150,000 AMD from my monthly salary to the Ivan Atayan educational foundation after by the end of the year for granting scholarships to distinguished students in natural science subjects.

June 23, 2020, 14:21 Artsakh President to donate his monthly salary for solving social problems of first-degree military disabled

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President said on Facebook, adding that the rest of his salary he will donate to the Artsakh war volunteers union fund, where he also serves as member of the Board and fully trust the transparency of the activity of the structure.

"The money will be spent for solving various social problems of first-degree military disabled," Arayik Harutyunyan said.