The European Parliament reaffirms its support for the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to resolve the Karabakh issue as well as for the 2009 basic principles aimed at reaching a solution, based on the norms and principles of international law, the UN Charter and the 1975 OSCE Helsinki Act, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: It calls on all parties to engage in dialogue and to refrain from rhetoric that causes tension, which in the future will jeopardize any prospect of a settlement.

According to the statement of European Friends of Armenia (EuFoA), on Friday, June 19, the European Parliament approved its proposals ahead of the Eastern Partnership summit set to be held in 2021. This is an occasion for parliament to confirm its position on the future of the Eastern Partnership. It is also an opportunity for the parliament to express its views on events in the region.

Undoubtedly, the mention of Nagorno-Karabakh and the report can become the basis for the misrepresentation of a number of misinformation campaigns and the real content of the text, the statement noted.

According to the EuFoA, it contributes to the efforts of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to resolve the Karabakh problem and their basic principles of 2009, which implies a compromise based on the non-use of force, territorial integrity, equal rights and the right of peoples to self-determination.

The European Friends of Armenia (EuFoA), which are committed to the reports received from Brussels, confirm that this is exactly the situation that should be taken into account analyzing the position of the European Parliament regarding Nagorno-Karabakh.