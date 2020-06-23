The harvest of grain crops in Artsakh is underway

As of June 23, 30 thousand 261 hectares of sowing areas for grain harvest have been reaped in the Republic, of which 2,849 hectares-wheat and 27,412 hectares-barley.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh Vilen Avetisyan told “Artsakhpress”, noting that the gross yield amounted to 39 thousand 461 tons, 4213tons of which- wheat and 35 thousand 248 tons-barley.

The average yield of wheat amounted to14, 8 quintals per hectare; 12, 9quintals –barley.

According to the Deputy Minister, 234 combines are involved in the harvesting works.

Talking about the results, our interlocutor said that the indexes are lower as compared to the previous year.