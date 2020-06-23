Armenia’s National Security Service reveals another unsuccessful attempt of Azerbaijani propaganda

The National Security Service of Armenia continues revealing fake users who publish and spread false information which damages the security of the state, the society and the individual, the NSS stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The NSS revealed another failed attempt of the Azerbaijani propaganda.

In particular, on May 21 a video has been spread on YouTube by a so-called Alex subscriber registered in WhatsApp under a Ukrainian phone number +380963496856 and Armen Tigranian user, in which Azerbaijani citizens allegedly freely tour in Yerevan where they have stayed due to the coronavirus and are making videos, whereas Armenia’s special services do not take any actions.

As a result of the investigative operations it was revealed that the aforementioned video is a result of an editing, and the pre-made recording has been attached to it. It was also revealed that in order to spread this video the subscriber of the Ukrainian phone number +380963496856 created a group in WhatsApp where he included several dozen Armenian phone numbers and sent them that video.

“This fact once again proves that the Azerbaijani side is trying to raise the “combat spirit” of the Azerbaijani people at fake and amateur level. We once again urge the citizens of Armenia to be more vigilant, show caution in their conversations in mobile apps and social networks, not to panic and not to spread such videos, but in case of receiving such videos inform the NSS”, the NSS said in a statement.