President Harutyunyan congratulated President of the RA Armen Sargsyan

On 23 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan sent a congratulatory address to President Armen Sargsyan of the Republic of Armenia, in connection with his birthday anniversary, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The address runs as follows:

"Honorable Mr. President,

On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and personally myself I cordially congratulate you in connection with your birthday anniversary.

You enjoy a profound respect in Artsakh as a skillful statesman and politician, scientist and diplomat.

We rate high your consistent efforts towards the patriotic mission of developing and strengthening the two Armenian republics, enhancing the role and place of the Armenian nation in the new world, creating a reliable and prosperous future for our generations. May good success attend you on the way of solving national issues!

I wish robust health, peace and all the best to you and your family".