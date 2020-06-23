Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on his birthday.

June 23, 2020, 10:19 Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia’s Sarkissian on birthday

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: The congratulatory message reads as follows, in particular:

"Russia highly values your active interest in the development of the Russian-Armenian allied relations. I am convinced that the further expansion of the bilateral constructive cooperation, the partnering cooperation within the Eurasian integration processes are in accordance with the fundamental interests of our brotherly peoples."