The Artsakh Investment Fund has a new director-general. Arayik Harutyunyan presented the strategy

On 22 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the participation of the new staff of the Artsakh Investment Fund's Board of Trustees, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the State highlighted the activity of the Fund in the republic's socio-economic life underlining the government's interest in improving the resources of the Fund and availability of the credit means offered by various programs.



President Harutyunyan introduced new director-general of the Fund Ernest Grigoryan to the members of the Board of Trustees and expressed confidence that he will carry out the set tasks with dignity.



Arayik Harutyunyan thanked former director-general of the Artsakh Investment Fund Kajik Khachatryan for his decent work.