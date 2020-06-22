On 22 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the participation of the new staff of the Artsakh Investment Fund's Board of Trustees, the Presidential Office stated.
The Artsakh Investment Fund has a new director-general. Arayik Harutyunyan presented the strategy
President Harutyunyan introduced new director-general of the Fund Ernest Grigoryan to the members of the Board of Trustees and expressed confidence that he will carry out the set tasks with dignity.
Arayik Harutyunyan thanked former director-general of the Artsakh Investment Fund Kajik Khachatryan for his decent work.