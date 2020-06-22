Bolton claims Donald Trump is concerned only about his reelection

Former national security adviser John Bolton said that President Donald Trump's otherwise limited attention span was "infinite" when it came to his reelection, a looming event that shaped almost every decision.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Politico reported referring to White House ex-advisor John Bolton's interview with ABC.

"A lot of people have complained that he has a short attention span and he doesn't focus," Bolton said. "When it comes to reelection, his attention span is infinite. It's just too bad there wasn't more of that when it came to national security."

"I don't think he's fit for office, I don't think he has the competence to carry out the job. There really isn't any guiding principle that I was able to discern other than what's good for Donald Trump's reelection," Bolton noted.

"I hope [history] will remember [Trump] as a one-term president who didn't plunge the country irretrievably into a downward spiral we can't recall from. We can get over one term. I have absolute confidence — even if it's not the miracle of a conservative Republican being elected in November."