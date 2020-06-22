Former national security adviser John Bolton said that President Donald Trump's otherwise limited attention span was "infinite" when it came to his reelection, a looming event that shaped almost every decision.
Bolton claims Donald Trump is concerned only about his reelection
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Politico reported referring to White House ex-advisor John Bolton's interview with ABC.
"A lot of people have complained that he has a short attention span and he doesn't focus," Bolton said. "When it comes to reelection, his attention span is infinite. It's just too bad there wasn't more of that when it came to national security."