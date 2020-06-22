Denmark is EU's most expensive country

Food prices were the highest in Denmark (141% of the EU average) prior to the coronavirus, the European Commission has said, followed by Luxembourg, Austria, and Finland, and the lowest in Bulgaria (62%) and Poland, Hungary, and Romania, EUobserver reports.

Costs of restaurants and hotels were three times higher in Denmark than in Bulgaria. Price disparities for consumer goods, such as electronics, were lower across the bloc.