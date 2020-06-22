500 Delta employees test positive for COVID-19

Five hundred employees with Delta Air Lines reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, and 10 of them died due to the virus, WVLT reported, citing the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

According to the company's chief executive officer Ed Bastian, a vast majority of those who tested positive have recovered. He made the announcement during a shareholders meeting Thursday.

AJC reported Delta plans to test all of its employees for the virus starting this week in Minneapolis, expanding to Atlanta, Detroit and New York.

Bastian said that, while nearly 10,000 administrative staff work from home, most employees need to be on site.