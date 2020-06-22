Artsakhpress

International

500 Delta employees test positive for COVID-19

Five hundred employees with Delta Air Lines reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, and 10 of them died due to the virus, WVLT reported, citing the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS:  According to the company’s chief executive officer Ed Bastian, a vast majority of those who tested positive have recovered. He made the announcement during a shareholders meeting Thursday.

AJC reported Delta plans to test all of its employees for the virus starting this week in Minneapolis, expanding to Atlanta, Detroit and New York.

Bastian said that, while nearly 10,000 administrative staff work from home, most employees need to be on site.


     

Politics

The Artsakh Investment Fund has a new director-general. Arayik Harutyunyan presented the strategy

On 22 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the participation of the new staff of the Artsakh Investment Fund's Board of Trustees, the Presidential Office stated.

Azerbaijan continues violations of a number of rights of the Armenian refugees – Artsakh Ombudsman

Artsakh Republic Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan issued a statement on June 20 on the International Refugee...

Armenian delegation prevents inclusion of anti-Armenian formulation in Euronest Bureau’s statement

The members of the Armenian delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly prevented the inclusion...

Artsakh Republic and Republic of Armenia fully share the approaches and efforts of achieving peace and preparing to the war. A joint meeting of the Security Councils of the two Armenian republics was held in Yerevan

On June 19 the joint meeting of the Artsakh Republic and Republic of Armenia's Security Councils was...

Ex-President Kocharyan to be released on bail

The Criminal Court of Appeal approved the appeal of attorneys of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan...

Denialism has no future: Armenia MFA comments on discussion of Genocide issue in Turkey

The Turkish President’s statements on justifying the Armenian Genocide and insulting the victims are...

Parliament votes for prosecuting Prosperous Armenia Party leader

Armenian MPs have voted for prosecuting parliamentary opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) leader,...

Economy

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Wednesday, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this.

2834 citizens receive social pension in Artsakh

In 2019, improvements of pension system were made in Artsakh.

Armenia has a stable banking system: PM introduces new Central Bank President to staff

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new President of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising, according to trading data. July WTI oil futures rose 0.65% to $ 38.44 per...

“Hayastan” All Armenian Fund's “COVID-19: United Against the Pandemic”campaign raised around $376, 000

Thanks to the generosity of thousands of people from around the world and despite the current global...

Society

320 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia

320 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia, reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

One new coronavirus case recorded in Artsakh

According to the information received from the Artsakh Ministry of Health, novel coronavirus has been...

551 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia

A total of 19,708 coronavirus cases have been reported in Armenia by 11:00, June 20. 3720 have recovered,...

459 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia

459 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

2 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

2 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total...

Lithuania sends medical team and aid to Armenia to combat COVID-19

Lithuania has sent a medical team and aid to Armenia to help fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)...

The building of Artakh State University to be put into operation in 2021

With the co-funding of the Armenian General Benevolent Union and Artsakh Republic State Budget, construction...

Military

Armenia army's general staff chief pays working visits to Artsakh and Defense Army

Within the scope of the plan for military cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Onik Gasparyan paid working visits to the Artsakh and the Defense Army on June 16-17.

Armenia humanitarian mission new contingent heads for Syria

The change of shift of Armenia’s contingent carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria took place Tuesday....

Defense minister Tonoyan introduces new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...

Armed Forces are guarantee of our sovereignty: Armenian PM introduces new Chief of General Staff

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...

Artsakh president signs summer conscription decree

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed an order on launching the routine summer conscription...

Armenian army vehicle burnt in neutral zone by Azerbaijani gunfire

Some news outlets reported today that the car of the battalion commander of one of Armenia’s military...

The Artsakh Investment Fund has a new director-general. Arayik Harutyunyan presented the strategy
Bolton claims Donald Trump is concerned only about his reelection
Denmark is EU's most expensive country
Roosevelt statue to be removed from American Museum of Natural History
Georgia records 2 COVID-19 new cases
Analytical

Turkish government wastes $1.5 million by paying US firm for useless lobbying

On January 15, 2020, the Turkish government renewed a major contract with the Washington, D.C.-based...

Turmoil in Turkey on letter by Gulen recognizing the Armenian Genocide

The Creeping Conflict Syndrome: Azerbaijani Rhetoric, Artsakh Republic Elections, Security

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Photos

Videos

Culture

Famous Armenian actor’s daughter wins Emmy for 5th time

Sport

UEFA approves format of selection for 2022 World Cup for European teams

Diaspora

Armenian MP of Turkey suggests turning part of Hagia Sophia into church if it becomes mosque

International

Bolton claims Donald Trump is concerned only about his reelection

