320 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia, reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 20,588 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Monday morning.

129 patients recovered and 10 died. Death rate is 360.

There are 10,980 active cases. A total of 96,843 tests have been done.