Azerbaijan continues violations of a number of rights of the Armenian refugees – Artsakh Ombudsman

Artsakh Republic Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan issued a statement on June 20 on the International Refugee Day.
On 22 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the participation of the new staff of the Artsakh Investment Fund's Board of Trustees, the Presidential Office stated.
World oil prices are going down Wednesday, and trading data attest to this.
World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this.
In 2019, improvements of pension system were made in Artsakh.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new President of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan...
World oil prices are going down Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are rising, according to trading data. July WTI oil futures rose 0.65% to $ 38.44 per...
Thanks to the generosity of thousands of people from around the world and despite the current global...
320 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia, reported by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the information received from the Artsakh Ministry of Health, novel coronavirus has been...
A total of 19,708 coronavirus cases have been reported in Armenia by 11:00, June 20. 3720 have recovered,...
459 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...
2 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total...
Lithuania has sent a medical team and aid to Armenia to help fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)...
With the co-funding of the Armenian General Benevolent Union and Artsakh Republic State Budget, construction...
Within the scope of the plan for military cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Onik Gasparyan paid working visits to the Artsakh and the Defense Army on June 16-17.
The change of shift of Armenia’s contingent carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria took place Tuesday....
Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed an order on launching the routine summer conscription...
Some news outlets reported today that the car of the battalion commander of one of Armenia’s military...
On January 15, 2020, the Turkish government renewed a major contract with the Washington, D.C.-based...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
