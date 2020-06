According to the information received from the Artsakh Ministry of Health, novel coronavirus has been confirmed in a resident of Martakert Region, Artsakh Information Headquarters reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The coronavirus has been confirmed in 97 peoples in Artsakh, 63 of them have already recovered.

At the moment, 78 people are isolated, and a total of 1,571 tests have been conducted thus far.

No death case has been registered.