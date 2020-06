A total of 19,708 coronavirus cases have been reported in Armenia by 11:00, June 20. 3720 have recovered, informed the National Center of Disease Control and Prevention.

June 20, 2020, 11:00 551 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: 551 new cases were confirmed on June 20, 558 patients recovered and 13 died.

There are 10,409 active cases.