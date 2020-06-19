Global coronavirus cases exceed 8.4 million

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 8.4 million globally, with over 453,000 fatalities and more than 4.1 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The United States continues to remain the worst-hit with 2,191,052 cases and 118,434 deaths, according to The Indian Express.
The country is followed by Brazil (978,142 cases, 47,748 deaths), Russia (560,321 cases, 7,650 deaths), and India (3,80,532 cases and 12,573 deaths).