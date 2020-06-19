The Spanish government announced on Thursday a nearly €4.3bn plan to support the tourism industry after the coronavirus crisis halted one of the crucial sectors for the country's economy, according to EUobserver.

June 19, 2020, 15:46 Spain announces €4.3bn rescue plan for tourism

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: About €2.5bn will be grants offered by the government for tourism operators, Reuters reported. The announcement comes a few days before Spain opens its border on 21 June to European tourists.

Spain usually receives about 80 million tourists yearly.