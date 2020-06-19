Kremlin denies Putin can manipulate Trump

The Kremlin denied on Friday an assertion by a former senior U.S. White House official that Russian President Vladimir Putin thought he could play U.S. President Donald Trump “like a fiddle” and found it easy to manipulate him, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, was quoted on Thursday by ABC News on Twitter saying “I think Putin thinks he can play him like a fiddle”.

Asked to comment on a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “No, Putin can’t play Trump like a fiddle”.