Kremlin denies Putin can manipulate Trump

The Kremlin denied on Friday an assertion by a former senior U.S. White House official that Russian President Vladimir Putin thought he could play U.S. President Donald Trump “like a fiddle” and found it easy to manipulate him, Reuters reported.
The members of the Armenian delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly prevented the inclusion of anti-Armenian formulations in the statement of the PA’s Bureau, Head of the Armenian delegation, MP Gayane Abrahamyan said on Facebook.
On June 19 the joint meeting of the Artsakh Republic and Republic of Armenia's Security Councils was...
The Criminal Court of Appeal approved the appeal of attorneys of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan...
The Turkish President’s statements on justifying the Armenian Genocide and insulting the victims are...
Armenian MPs have voted for prosecuting parliamentary opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) leader,...
On 16 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation on the topic...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met today with Secretary of the...
World oil prices are going down Wednesday, and trading data attest to this.
World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this.
In 2019, improvements of pension system were made in Artsakh.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new President of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan...
World oil prices are going down Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are rising, according to trading data. July WTI oil futures rose 0.65% to $ 38.44 per...
Thanks to the generosity of thousands of people from around the world and despite the current global...
459 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 19,157, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.
2 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total...
Lithuania has sent a medical team and aid to Armenia to help fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)...
With the co-funding of the Armenian General Benevolent Union and Artsakh Republic State Budget, construction...
3 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total...
665 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...
12 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total...
Within the scope of the plan for military cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Onik Gasparyan paid working visits to the Artsakh and the Defense Army on June 16-17.
The change of shift of Armenia’s contingent carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria took place Tuesday....
Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed an order on launching the routine summer conscription...
Some news outlets reported today that the car of the battalion commander of one of Armenia’s military...
On January 15, 2020, the Turkish government renewed a major contract with the Washington, D.C.-based...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
