NATO Secretary-General sees no 'imminent threat' to alliance members from China, Russia

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg sees no 'imminent threat' to alliance members from China, Russia, CNBC reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Those two nations [China and Russia] are two very different challenges for NATO. We don’t see any imminent threat against any NATO ally,” Stoltenberg told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble from Brussels.

“But we have to respond to a changing world where we see a more assertive Russia, we see a Russia which is investing heavily in new modern capabilities, including new missiles, and we have seen the aggressive actions of Russia against Ukraine.”

“At the same time we see a fundamental shift in the global balance of power with the rise of China,” the secretary-general said. “They will soon have the largest economy in the world. They have the second-largest defense budget, and they’re investing heavily in missiles and nuclear weapons programs that can reach all NATO-allied countries.”