NATO Secretary-General sees no 'imminent threat' to alliance members from China, Russia

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg sees no 'imminent threat' to alliance members from China, Russia, CNBC reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Those two nations [China and Russia] are two very different challenges for NATO. We don’t see any imminent threat against any NATO ally,” Stoltenberg told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble from Brussels.

“But we have to respond to a changing world where we see a more assertive Russia, we see a Russia which is investing heavily in new modern capabilities, including new missiles, and we have seen the aggressive actions of Russia against Ukraine.”

“At the same time we see a fundamental shift in the global balance of power with the rise of China,” the secretary-general said. “They will soon have the largest economy in the world. They have the second-largest defense budget, and they’re investing heavily in missiles and nuclear weapons programs that can reach all NATO-allied countries.”


     

Politics

Armenian delegation prevents inclusion of anti-Armenian formulation in Euronest Bureau’s statement

The members of the Armenian delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly prevented the inclusion of anti-Armenian formulations in the statement of the PA’s Bureau, Head of the Armenian delegation, MP Gayane Abrahamyan said on Facebook.

Artsakh Republic and Republic of Armenia fully share the approaches and efforts of achieving peace and preparing to the war. A joint meeting of the Security Councils of the two Armenian republics was held in Yerevan

On June 19 the joint meeting of the Artsakh Republic and Republic of Armenia's Security Councils was...

Ex-President Kocharyan to be released on bail

The Criminal Court of Appeal approved the appeal of attorneys of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan...

Denialism has no future: Armenia MFA comments on discussion of Genocide issue in Turkey

The Turkish President’s statements on justifying the Armenian Genocide and insulting the victims are...

Parliament votes for prosecuting Prosperous Armenia Party leader

Armenian MPs have voted for prosecuting parliamentary opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) leader,...

President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation on food supply to the Defense Army

On 16 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation on the topic...

Artsakh FM meets with Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met today with Secretary of the...

Economy

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Wednesday, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this.

2834 citizens receive social pension in Artsakh

In 2019, improvements of pension system were made in Artsakh.

Armenia has a stable banking system: PM introduces new Central Bank President to staff

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new President of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising, according to trading data. July WTI oil futures rose 0.65% to $ 38.44 per...

“Hayastan” All Armenian Fund's “COVID-19: United Against the Pandemic”campaign raised around $376, 000

Thanks to the generosity of thousands of people from around the world and despite the current global...

Society

459 new COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia

459 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 19,157, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

2 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

2 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total...

Lithuania sends medical team and aid to Armenia to combat COVID-19

Lithuania has sent a medical team and aid to Armenia to help fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)...

The building of Artakh State University to be put into operation in 2021

With the co-funding of the Armenian General Benevolent Union and Artsakh Republic State Budget, construction...

3 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Artsakh

3 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total...

665 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia in one day: PM says reason is not wearing face mask

665 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

12 more people in Artsakh test positive for coronavirus

12 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total...

Military

Armenia army's general staff chief pays working visits to Artsakh and Defense Army

Within the scope of the plan for military cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Onik Gasparyan paid working visits to the Artsakh and the Defense Army on June 16-17.

Armenia humanitarian mission new contingent heads for Syria

The change of shift of Armenia’s contingent carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria took place Tuesday....

Defense minister Tonoyan introduces new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...

Armed Forces are guarantee of our sovereignty: Armenian PM introduces new Chief of General Staff

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...

Artsakh president signs summer conscription decree

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed an order on launching the routine summer conscription...

Armenian army vehicle burnt in neutral zone by Azerbaijani gunfire

Some news outlets reported today that the car of the battalion commander of one of Armenia’s military...

Global coronavirus cases exceed 8.4 million
Spain announces €4.3bn rescue plan for tourism
Kremlin denies Putin can manipulate Trump
NATO Secretary-General sees no 'imminent threat' to alliance members from China, Russia
Armenian delegation prevents inclusion of anti-Armenian formulation in Euronest Bureau’s statement
Analytical

Turkish government wastes $1.5 million by paying US firm for useless lobbying

On January 15, 2020, the Turkish government renewed a major contract with the Washington, D.C.-based...

Turmoil in Turkey on letter by Gulen recognizing the Armenian Genocide

The Creeping Conflict Syndrome: Azerbaijani Rhetoric, Artsakh Republic Elections, Security

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Culture

34 million drams was allocated for youth events in 2019

In 2019, 104 million 500 thousand drams allocated to the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of Artsakh

Due to virus the number of international tourist arrivals plunged by 76% in Artsakh

Jivan Avetisyan “Gate to Heaven” included in Cannes Virtual Market lineup

Sport

UEFA approves format of selection for 2022 World Cup for European teams

373 million 203 thousand drams allocated from the state budget for the development of sport in Artsakh

Mkhitaryan eager to remain at Roma 'for another few years'

Roma push to extend Mkhitaryan's loan deal

Diaspora

Armenian MP of Turkey suggests turning part of Hagia Sophia into church if it becomes mosque

Alexis Ohanian resigns as Reddit chief

Historic Armenian homes in downtown Fresno destroyed by fire

Istanbul mayor visits attacked Armenian church

International

US Democrats introduce bill that blocks troops withdrawal from Germany

Global coronavirus cases exceed 8.4 million

Spain announces €4.3bn rescue plan for tourism

Kremlin denies Putin can manipulate Trump

