US Democrats introduce bill that blocks troops withdrawal from Germany

The American Democrats have introduced a bill aimed at blocking President Donald Trump's plan to withdraw thousands of US troops from Germany.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The bill, submitted by Senator Bob Menendez, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Representative Eliot L. Engel, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, prohibits funding for the withdrawal if a number of conditions are not met, The Hill reported.

“The current U.S. troop presence in Germany is in the U.S. national security interest. Full stop,” Menendez said in a statement. “The administration has made no effort to explain how our country is stronger because of this drawdown decision. Because we’re not. This drawdown weakens America and Europe. And Vladimir Putin understands and appreciates that better than anyone.”

Engel said that “rather than heeding the overwhelming bipartisan rebuke from Congress about this scheme and its catastrophic consequences, President Trump has once again made foreign policy decisions based solely on his absurd affection for Vladimir Putin, a murderous dictator who has attacked America and our allies.”

Menendez and Engel’s bill will prohibit funding to withdraw troops from or close a base in Europe unless a host government submits a written request for a reduction or the president submits an official declaration to withdraw to Congress that justifies it.

The president’s notice would have to come 180 days before a withdrawal occurs and would need to be followed by public testimony from the secretaries of Defense and State. Congress will have to pass a resolution endorsing the conclusion as well.

The bill also requires a report that covers the process leading to the decision to withdraw troops from Germany, a description of ties with Germany and other NATO allies, and the national security implications of withdrawal.