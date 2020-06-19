The members of the Armenian delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly prevented the inclusion of anti-Armenian formulations in the statement of the PA’s Bureau, Head of the Armenian delegation, MP Gayane Abrahamyan said on Facebook.

June 19, 2020, 12:57 Armenian delegation prevents inclusion of anti-Armenian formulation in Euronest Bureau’s statement

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “After difficult and tense negotiations we had a balanced document – the statement of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly’s Bureau. We managed not only to remove the formulations from the preliminary text of the statement which greatly were damaging the interests of Armenia and Artsakh, but also prevented the Azerbaijani delegation’s attempts to include unilateral formulations over the NK conflict”, the lawmaker said.

The MP said that the first provision of that important document reaffirms the Eastern Partnership countries’ commitment to the values the initiative is based on and also highlights the right to self-determination in addition to others. “This is an unprecedented commitment in this format, given that it has been assumed not only by the European countries, but also the Eastern Partnership states, including Azerbaijan”, she said.

Gayane Abrahamyan said that the statement also separately highlights the importance of the Armenia-EU Agreement. “The statement highlights in a separate point the importance of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which is defining a framework for deepening the Armenia-EU partnership, supporting Armenia’s ongoing political and economic reforms by the EU, as well as strengthening Armenia’s role in keeping the regional security and stability”, the MP added.