On June 19 the joint meeting of the Artsakh Republic and Republic of Armenia's Security Councils was held in Yerevan chaired by Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan and Republic of Armenia's Prime-Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Presidential Office stated.

June 19, 2020, 12:35 Artsakh Republic and Republic of Armenia fully share the approaches and efforts of achieving peace and preparing to the war. A joint meeting of the Security Councils of the two Armenian republics was held in Yerevan

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Heads of the parliaments of the two Armenian republics Arthur Tovmasyan and Ararat Mirzoyan were present at the session too.

Before proceeding to the issues set on the agenda Arayik Harutyunyan and Nikol Pashinyan delivered speeches.