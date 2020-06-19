US President Donald Trump has renewed his threat to cut ties with China, a day after his diplomats held high-level talks with Beijing and his top US trade negotiator said severing the trade relationship was not a viable option, The Guardian reports.
Trump again threatens to cut US-China ties after top trade negotiator rules it out
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The conflicting stances emerged as Washington questioned China’s credibility on accurately reporting the new COVID-19 cluster in Beijing.
Lighthizer told a congressional committee on Wednesday that China so far had been living up to the terms of a “phase one” trade agreement that eased the dispute, and that decoupling the two economic giants was now impossible.