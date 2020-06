The Criminal Court of Appeal approved the appeal of attorneys of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan on changing the precautionary measure selected against the ex-President.

June 18, 2020, 17:45

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Kocharyan will be released on bail in the amount of 2 billion drams.