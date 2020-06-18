Armed incident takes place on Azerbaijan-Iran border

An armed incident took place on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border, leaving one dead, news.am reports, citing haqqin.az.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Yesterday, three anonymous persons tried to trespass the state border from the Iranian side. Border guards noticed that the trespassers were armed and that one of them had a large bag that was supposedly full of narcotic drugs. The trespassers failed to obey orders and opened fire at the border guards.

The border guards fired at the trespassers, one of which was wounded and drowned while trying to escape towards Iran by swimming in Bogarchay River. The body of the criminal was brought out of the water by the Iranian border guards. The other trespassers escaped through the forest at night and were detained by Iranian border guards.