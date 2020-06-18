Tehran intends to strengthen relations with Damascus, despite US sanctions against Syria, Reuters reported referring to Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “As the world is involved with the Corona pandemic, the imposition of such inhumane sanctions will only exacerbate the suffering of the Syrian people,” Mousavi noted.

“We will continue our economic cooperation with the resilient Syrian nation and Syria’s government, and despite these sanctions, we will strengthen our economic relations with Syria,” Mousavi said.

The US has imposed its toughest sanctions on Iran, which include Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.