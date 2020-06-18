Artsakhpress

Russia confirms nearly 7,800 new COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 7,790 new coronavirus cases in the past day, taking the total number to 561,091, TASS reported on Thursday, citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Some 1,040 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow in the past day. The daily growth in the country did not exceed the minimum of 1.4% for the second day in a row and 0.5% in Moscow.

New 667 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 243 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, 233 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 231 in the Sverdlovsk Region and St. Petersburg.

The smallest daily growth rate in cases was recorded in the Nenets Autonomous District, the Chukotka Autonomous District, the Kalmykia Republic and the Magadan Region.

Currently, some 238,468 people are ill with COVID-19 in Russia.


     

Denialism has no future: Armenia MFA comments on discussion of Genocide issue in Turkey

The Turkish President’s statements on justifying the Armenian Genocide and insulting the victims are not something new and are manifestations of hate speech which have an impact on strengthening the atmosphere of xenophobia against Armenians in that country.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Wednesday, and trading data attest to this.

The building of Artakh State University to be put into operation in 2021

With the co-funding of the Armenian General Benevolent Union and Artsakh Republic State Budget, construction works have started in Artsakh State University since September 2018.

Armenia army's general staff chief pays working visits to Artsakh and Defense Army

Within the scope of the plan for military cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Onik Gasparyan paid working visits to the Artsakh and the Defense Army on June 16-17.

Turkish government wastes $1.5 million by paying US firm for useless lobbying

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

34 million drams was allocated for youth events in 2019

373 million 203 thousand drams allocated from the state budget for the development of sport in Artsakh

Armenian MP of Turkey suggests turning part of Hagia Sophia into church if it becomes mosque

Iran rejects U.S. sanctions on Syria, vows to boost trade with ally

