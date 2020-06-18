The building of Artakh State University to be put into operation in 2021

With the co-funding of the Armenian General Benevolent Union and Artsakh Republic State Budget, construction works have started in Artsakh State University since September 2018.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vahram Tsatryan, chief engineer of “Berd” LLC, which is carrying out the construction, told “Artsakhpress”.

He noted that before starting the construction works, the two buildings of the university had been dismantled.

The building is planned to be put into operation in September 2021.